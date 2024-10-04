Homeowner met with warnings after concerning landscape trend puts yard at risk: 'This is an epidemic problem'

"The great majority of 'pros' are doing it wrong."

One homeowner recently turned to the r/sfwtrees subreddit for advice about their struggling cherry tree.

"Anyone have an idea of [what] is happening here? Is this something I can treat?" they asked.

Sadly, the consensus among the commenters was that the tree was beyond saving due to a familiar culprit: the dreaded mulch volcano.

The term "mulch volcano" refers to the all-too-common practice of piling and packing mulch against the base of a tree.

Although it is intended, presumably, to help protect the tree's trunk, it actually does the opposite. Mulch volcanoes give insects easy access to the tree, while encouraging rot, disease, and deadly fungi.

They can also confuse the roots into growing upward into the mulch volcano instead of down into the dirt, depriving the tree of vital nutrients. When this happens, the roots can also wrap around the trunk, essentially strangling the tree.

Instead of piling mulch high around the trunk, experts recommend adding a thin layer of mulch around the tree, with 3 inches of space around the trunk, leaving the root flare exposed.

When applied incorrectly, mulch can cost home gardeners time, money, and the lives of their plants.

Of course, the members of the r/sfwtrees subreddit — named as "safe for work" because r/trees is evidently for posts about marijuana — already knew this, and they were eager to share their advice.

"I do not exaggerate when I say that this is an epidemic problem," one commenter wrote. "The great majority of 'pros' are doing it wrong. This Clemson Univ. Ext. publication (pdf) cites a study that estimates this occurs in an incredible 93% of professional plantings. Planting too deeply usually accompanied by over/improper mulching are top reasons why transplanted trees fail to thrive and die early."

"Mulch volcano + planted too deep in the first place," another Redditor wrote. "Remove and plant another one after doing some research on how to do it correctly."

"Dead treee," a third commented, only somewhat helpfully.

