Concerned gardener exposes harmful landscaping trend spreading across neighborhoods: 'More does not equal better'

Even in nature, you can have too much of a good thing sometimes.

A recent video by TikToker Laura (@wkndgardener), entitled "A Mistake I Made As a Beginner Gardener Part 4," provides one example of how theoretically sound gardening can backfire.

In the video's caption, she explains further: "If you're new to gardening like I was, you've likely heard about how beneficial using mulch is. BUT it's possible to add too much! This is one of those things where more does not equal better … Here's what you want to do instead: When applying mulch … make sure to leave about 8 inches around the base of the trunk completely clear. And for all other plants, you should also ensure there's some breathing room around the plant stems."

The concept described in the video and caption is called a mulch volcano, which are not only harmful on multiple levels, but counterproductive.

As the TikToker suggests, surrounding your trees with too much mulch can merely slow their growth in a best-case scenario, or suffocate and potentially kill them in a worst-case scenario, which can then have far-reaching effects on the local plant ecosystem.

Not to mention, using so much mulch on one tree is also simply a waste of money.

As far as saving money goes, one way to garden frugally is to install a native plant lawn. A natural lawn can save you significant money and time on maintenance and result in lower water bills. They also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide these same benefits.

Commenters were glad to learn about these beginner missteps.

"Very helpful thank you," one response read.

"These are amazing tips!" wrote another viewer. "Thanks for sharing."

