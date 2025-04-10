Gardener exposes harmful landscaping mistake that could have lasting consequences: 'Terrible for trees'

Ever heard of a mulch volcano?

Here's the rundown. You may have seen one without realizing it. It's a pile of mulch packed around a small tree trunk, shaped like a miniature volcano, often accompanied by a circular moat dug around the tree.

While it may be aesthetically pleasing, it actually damages the tree's health. TikToker Jess (@youcandoitgardening) explains in a video exactly what the problem is.

#mulchvolcanoes #tree #mulch #gardeningtips #gardeningforbeginners #landscaping #diylandscaping #gardening ♬ original sound - You Can Do It Gardening @youcandoitgardening These are known as "mulch volcanoes". They are terrible for trees and this should be avoided. If you're planting a new tree, don't do this and if you have an existing tree like this, pull away the excessive mulch and soil. A slight depression in the opposite direction, like a shallow saucer, allows for water retention as a tree is getting established. (Some people refer to this as a "doughnut.") You should be able to see the part of the tree that "flares" out. Mulch is fine under a tree, but not right up against it, This is good for water retention, temperature regulation, and adding nutrients to the soil. Planting things under trees is also fine (think forests). Having a deep layer of mulch and soil right up against the bark can create excessive moisture, which can result in bark decay and unwanted fungi and insects that can harm the tree bark. These layers can cause roots to grow upward as opposed to down. Some roots can grow around the tree, which can cause "girdling". (Girdles compress things, like women's bodies in the old days...another topic for a different page...) Excessive mulch can also restrict the amount of oxygen that gets to the roots, which can ultimately kill the tree. Also to avoid: landscape fabric! Terrible for soil health. Also, the red dye is fine but the wood its dying may be poor quality for the soil to watch out for that! (I cover both of these topics in other videos in the General Tips" playlist.)

"They are terrible for trees and … should be avoided," the caption reads. "Having a deep layer of mulch and soil right up against the bark can create excessive moisture, which can result in bark decay."

If you've been making this common mistake, how can you rectify it?

"Have it just be flat to the ground," Jess says in the video. She shows how to dig up a mulch volcano to expose the root flare, where the main roots "flare" outward.

Although Jess uses her hands (and a pair of gardening gloves), a shovel can be used for excessive volcanoes. Just be gentle when you're shoveling. You don't want to disturb the roots.

Keeping the mulch low lets roots grow out naturally, instead of wrapping around the tree and girdling it, or not getting enough oxygen to the roots, according to the video caption. Being in a constantly compromised state makes a tree work overtime just to keep itself alive, which, in turn, makes it more susceptible to pest infestations.

This doesn't just hurt trees. It can also hurt your wallet. If you don't get to the root cause and flatten your mulch volcano, you'll be sinking money into a dying tree.

At the end of the video, Jess shows a fully grown, thick tree, showing just how healthy trees can be when unencumbered by suffocating mulch volcanoes.

Commenters shared their own stories and lamented the current state of gardening.

"Learned that the hard way with a Japanese maple," one shared.

Another said, "It's done on purpose. Unfortunately those [trees] are planted for looks — that is all."

