Gardener shares warning after discovering common mistake while inspecting stunted tree: 'Hoping it perks up now'

Sometimes the best way to learn is from our mistakes. When it comes to gardening, mistakes can mean destroyed, dead, or dying plants, which can feel disheartening, but it's all a part of the journey to becoming a smarter, more successful and bountiful gardener.

In a r/NativePlantGardening Reddit thread, one thoughtful gardener decided to share a recent mistake they experienced so other gardeners could learn what not to do while avoiding all the repercussions in their own gardens.

After purchasing and planting a new serviceberry tree in their yard, the gardener noticed that its condition was continually worsening over time. Its leaves began to wilt and yellow, and the tree saw no new growth.

That's when they realized they had accidentally buried the root flare (where the tree trunk meets the roots and "flares" out), which can cause a whole host of problems for young trees, including stem rot and root girdling.

After discovering their mistake, they quickly dug up and correctly replanted the tree.

"Hoping it perks up now," the gardener wrote in the post.

While garden mistakes are unavoidable, there are certain gardening and landscaping approaches that can mitigate the fallout or facilitate recovery. For example, this gardener's decision to plant a serviceberry (a native shrub to much of the Eastern United States) increases the plant's likelihood of rehabilitation because it is in its native environment — a place where it not only grows, but thrives.

This is a good example of native plant gardening: a low-effort, low-cost method utilizing your area's indigenous plant species to create a beautiful yard and garden.

Native plants have evolved to thrive off of local moisture levels and resist weeds, saving you time and money otherwise spent watering or weeding your garden. Plus, local pollinators love native plants thanks to the shelter and sustenance they provide, so adding native plants to your yard will make it a pollinator haven.

Other eco-friendly, low-maintenance options include clover lawns, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. For more information on eco-friendly gardening methods, check out The Cool Down's guides on switching to a natural lawn and rewilding your yard.

In response to the gardener's shared mistake, users thanked them for their advice and their efforts to save the plant.

"Thanks," wrote one person. "Hope that little fella has an easier time of it now."

Another said: "I bet that little serviceberry was so happy to get uncovered! Great job OP!"

"This is the perfect post to come across before I plant my spicebush," wrote one gardener who was able to avoid a similar mistake.

