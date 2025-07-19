Landscaper shares video of harmful mistake found in client's yard: 'You should correct this problem ASAP'

While many homeowners take pride in keeping their yards neat, some common practices can end up doing more harm than good.

A recent video on TikTok showed exactly what can go wrong when mulch isn't used properly. The creator, Mason Alexander (@slumdadmillionplants), shared a clear example of a mulch volcano — and why it should be avoided.

"You should correct this problem ASAP!" Alexander captioned the video.

"What's really important is that I dig back all this old mulch around the tree, down to the collar," he says, mentioning that even professional landscapers can fall victim to this trend, as was the case at an industrial complex he was working at.

"Volcanoing" occurs when mulch is piled too high around the base of a tree, meaning airflow is cut off from the trunk. Moisture is also held against the trunk, so the bark can rot, and fungi can grow on the tree. Over time, it makes trees weaker and more likely to get diseases or pests.

Fixing a mulch volcano is simple — just dig the mulch out so it sits in a wide, shallow ring around the trunk like a donut instead of in a mound. Doing this can help the tree get enough air and prevent long-term problems that lead to expensive removal or replacement.

Some homeowners are starting to look beyond traditional landscaping methods altogether. Native plants, along with clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping techniques, all use less water and need less upkeep, making them an attractive low-maintenance option.

Even switching part of your yard to a rewilded or natural lawn can save money and create a more beneficial environment for pollinators, which are essential for keeping food systems healthy.

"Learn something new everyday," one user commented, showing both how easy and helpful a tip like this one can be.

Sometimes, a small change, such as leveling out a pile of mulch, is all it takes to keep a tree healthy for years to come. And it is even better when that change takes a short amount of time to complete.

