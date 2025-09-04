Gardeners warn against alarmingly popular yard trend spreading across neighborhoods: 'Surely doesn't receive enough air'

"I'd rather not start all over if I don't have to!"

Although it might look easy to some, ensuring the healthy growth of a newly planted tree can be difficult for a novice landscaper.

This can be especially true when falling victim to the latest landscaping trends that actually do more harm than good.

While posting to r/JapaneseMaples, one worried homeowner shared several photos of their tree that seemed to be wilting. However, upon closer inspection, it also appeared that the tree was caught in the middle of a mulch volcano.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The south-facing side of my newish (planted professionally in May) Fireglow is wilting pretty bad!" noted the original poster. "It's under warranty, but I'd rather not start all over if I don't have to!"

Without needing any additional information, a few gardeners in the comments section were able to pinpoint the likely reason for the tree's issues.

"Mulch volcano," one user stated succinctly.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Other than the summer heat, I'm sure the roots are suffocated by that heap of mulch," explained another commenter. "Trees' roots need oxygen, or their health [will] decline. With that lot of mulch, this tree surely doesn't receive enough air."

"Pull the mulch four inches away from the trunk," suggested a third user.

As the collection of gardening Redditors noted, there are plenty of downsides to mulch volcanoes. Despite achieving a certain aesthetic that some homeowners are looking for, mulch volcanoes can lead to trunk and root rot due to excessive moisture.

They can also cause suffocation from a lack of oxygen and promote the development of girdling roots that choke the tree over time.

In the summer, mulch volcanoes can be particularly dangerous because they can often trap even more heat and moisture against the bark. This can create an ideal environment for pests to infest the tree. While a mulch volcano may seem harmless, its unintended effects can ultimately weaken a tree, stunt its growth, and lead to a premature death.

Native landscaping is one way to encourage healthier tree growth. Native plants and trees are more suited for local climates and soil types. This can go a long way in retaining more suitable amounts of moisture, reducing the need for watering and maintenance.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.