Landscaper warns against harmful trend sweeping across industry: 'I don't know why people are doing this'

"My HOA … refuses to stop paying our landscaping company to [do this]."

While you might not think of it as a danger to plant life, mulch can actually be a hidden killer to trees when it is overused and managed improperly.

Mulch volcanoes may sound explosive, but their impact is quiet and felt over a long period of time. But that doesn't make them any less deadly.

To better explain how harmful the landscaping practice can be, YouTuber Leaf & Limb (@Leaflimb) detailed why mulch volcanoes are popular among landscapers and how they can do so much damage.

To some, piling a mound of mulch around a tree is a simple and painless way to add character to a landscaping project. But as Leaf & Limb notes, the inundation of mulch can be a tree's worst nightmare.

"Mulch volcanoes cause moisture to be trapped at the base of the trunk, which can cause rot, disease, and other issues," the tree pro wrote. "They also give roots the opportunity to encircle the trunk of the tree and strangle it. This will eventually kill the tree."

In addition to promoting rot, mulch volcanoes can also encourage the growth of these girdling roots, which wrap around the trunk of a tree and constrict it. This can eventually cut off the flow of water and nutrients, slowly killing the tree over time.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Whatever you do, just don't make mulch volcanoes because they will kill your tree," the creator added.

Instead of mulch volcanoes, gardeners are advised to keep a tree's root flare exposed and add mulch in a donut-shaped formation around the tree trunk.

Landscaping with native plants can be the perfect complement to a tree's well-being. Native plants support tree health by conserving water, preventing erosion, and creating suitable habitats for beneficial insects and animals that may encourage growth.

Commenters were well acquainted with the hidden horrors of mulch volcanoes.

"Here in Ontario, Canada, we also have a lot of trees planted with mulch volcanoes," one user explained.

"My HOA loves mulch volcanoes and refuses to stop paying our landscaping company to kill our trees," another shared.

"I don't know why people are doing this 'mulch mountain/volcano' thing. It is ugly first of all, an eyesore," a third vented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.