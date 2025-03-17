Homeowner suffers consequences after uncovering previous owner's landscaping mistake: 'You didn't do anything [wrong]'

A homeowner recently posted their concern about an eroding tree border in the r/Landscaping subreddit. They reached out for advice on how to approach mulching that won't wash away.

The original poster inherited a tree that was once "covered with thick plastic landscape fabric and red rock mulch." While they removed that non-ecological layer, any big rainstorms have caused soil erosion and more tree root exposure. So now, they want to find the correct mulch method that won't wash away in wet weather.

As long as the OP doesn't bury the root flare — the area where the bark transitions into the root — or touches the trunk, a thin layer of mulch can help cushion exposed roots and retain soil moisture. Ideally, 2 to 3 inches of organic mulch, such as the wood or bulk mulch they're considering, can work.

In addition to organic mulch, they should consider rewilding the yard by adding some ground cover around the space. Ground cover can add texture, more color, and biodiversity to a lawn while also being great for erosion as these plants soak up water. Some popular ground cover options include wild ginger, catmint, periwinkle, and clover, but the ideal option can vary based on the growing zone found on the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. Based on a comment, the OP is in zone 6B.

After all, there's no reason why a lawn only has to contain grass. A partial lawn replacement with ground cover and other plants can also help attract pollinators. Those pollinators can keep area vegetation healthy through ongoing natural fertilization. Plus, the OP would do their part for the ecosystem by providing a tree habitat and food for butterflies, bees, ladybugs, and other creatures that keep the food chain going.

One commenter noted: "Tbf you didn't do anything."

Several comments also advised creating a solid border to keep the mulch in. "The idea of a couple nice size river rocks at the bottom where you'd worry about it washing would work too," said one person.

