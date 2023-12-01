Grandma issues PSA about critical home maintenance task that can prevent future headaches: ‘We forget the huge savings that come with [this]’

“There is nothing more priceless than you and your family’s safety.”

Owning a home doesn’t come with an instruction manual, so thankfully one internet grandma has been showing folks some great how-tos. A recent Instagram video goes through five key things to do to get your house ready for the winter.



Taking the time to prep will save you time and money in the long run so you’re not fixing expensive problems later.

The scoop

In an Instagram video, Babs (@brunchwithbabs) shows her over 3 million followers how to prep a house for winter. Babs and Mr. Babs go through details on their top tips in both the video and the caption.

“I know we all think of winterizing as things we just need to do every year,” reads the caption, “but I think we forget the huge savings that come with properly winterizing your home.”

They start off with changing your furnace filter, saying filters should be changed every 90 days, pointing out that “All that gunk can really block the airflow after time and make your system work way harder, costing you efficiency and money!”

Turning off water to the outside comes next, with the explanation that “as the temperature drops, water close to the outside can freeze, leading to burst pipes which can cost you between $200 and $1,000 to repair.” They also recommend draining the water from your hose spigot and getting a cover to protect it from the elements.

Cleaning out gutters is a loathsome task, but clogged gutters can cause leaks and water damage. It’s better to do an annoying task than spend thousands fixing a leak. If you are lucky enough to have outdoor space, Babs says to make sure you protect them. “Bring the furniture indoors if you have space, or use furniture covers or a tarp and bungees.” Most outdoor furniture is not made to stand up to snow and ice.

Finally, ensure that you have fresh batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms. “There is nothing more priceless than you and your family’s safety,” Babs states.

How it’s helping

A lot of home care and maintenance tips help save you money in the long run. By taking the time to prevent issues, you will often save yourselves thousands of dollars and a few headaches dealing with bigger issues like leaks or burst pipes.

However, when it comes to changing the filter in your furnace, not only does it save money on future repairs, it also helps your system work better and more efficiently. A more efficient system is using less electricity, having positive impacts on the environment and your wallet.

What everyone’s saying

Babs’ followers had a lot of positive things to say.

“You and Mr. Babs provide the sort of wisdom and knowledge so many of us don’t have or have never had access to. Thank you!” wrote one appreciative viewer.

“You two are just the cutest! Thank you always for the helpful tips!” said another.

Another commenter who was excited by the tips said: “Why didn’t I think of that! I have tarps and bungee cords! Instead I let the dang stray cats get hair all over my patio furniture.”

