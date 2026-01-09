Homeowner shares photo of seemingly unstoppable threat in garden: 'Gone absolutely rampant'

  • Home Home

by Ren Venkatesh
Photo Credit: Reddit

A newly moved-in homeowner in New Zealand was abruptly confronted with a backyard garden overrun by invasive morning glory — an uninvited and fast-spreading species that, for all its beauty, can make even the most experienced gardener uneasy.

After snapping a photo of the overgrowth, the homeowner shared their plight on the r/nzgardening subreddit, seeking advice from fellow gardeners.

"This morning glory has gone absolutely rampant," the user captioned. "It's completely covered a small shed (not in photo) and is climbing up trees, fences, and the sleep out. It has layers on layers on layers of vines and I'm not sure how, when or what to do to get rid of it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

While morning glory blossoms can be visually striking, the vines have a tendency to spread uncontrollably — even strangling the stems of other plants, in many cases. Invasive species like these are notorious for encroaching upon the space and nutrients otherwise used by native plants, but few are quite as aggressive as morning glory.

More generally speaking, invasive species have the potential to collapse ecosystems altogether by outcompeting native plants, warding off helpful pollinator species like birds and butterflies, and creating a general drain on the local environment. 

The average homogenous grass lawn may not be as alarming as the invasive plant takeover pictured in the Reddit post, but they aren't as eco- or budget- conscious as native plant lawns, which provide an added level of resilience against invasive species

Since native plants can flourish even without external interference, upgrading to a natural lawn may be in your wallet's best interest, as well as the planet's. Options like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can lower your water bills and maintenance costs while cultivating a thriving, pollinator-friendly space.

Folks were quick to voice their sympathies in response to the original Reddit post, many sharing tips for getting rid of unwanted morning glory weeds.

"I've seen goats make short work of stuff like this," one user wrote — a surprisingly popular recommendation among gardeners in the comments.

"Sometimes, your local conservation group will come and help you remove noxious weeds," another chimed in.

