Homeowner battles mysterious plant rapidly overtaking lawn: 'You can't eradicate it'

"I am finally trying to deal with the jungle outside my front porch."

A concerned Redditor reached out to the r/whatsthisplant community after discovering two different vining plants taking over their front yard.

The post contains photos of aggressive leafy plants with white flowers spreading across their lawn.

"I am finally trying to deal with the jungle outside my front porch," the Redditor wrote, explaining how they planted a grapevine gifted by a friend, only to watch as two different mystery plants began dominating their outdoor space.

"I have come to the conclusion the invasive vine is morning glory ... but I thought these were simply the roots that had crawled their way across the lawn to my porch."

The situation demonstrates a common challenge for homeowners looking to maintain their outdoor spaces without harmful chemicals, especially those with pets. The original poster mentioned having barn cats and a dog, making toxic herbicides unwelcome.

This post opens up an important conversation about sustainable lawn alternatives and the benefits of intentional landscaping.

Native plants, when properly selected, can create beautiful, low-maintenance yards that naturally resist invasive species while supporting local wildlife. These environmentally friendly options often require less water and maintenance than traditional lawns, leading to lower utility bills and fewer weekend hours spent on yard work.

Additionally, native plant gardens provide essential habitat for pollinators, which help maintain our food supply.

Plant experts in the comments quickly identified the mystery vines.

One user noted, "Most but not all of the leaves I see in your lawn look like they may be a wild Geranium species like cranesbill or stork's bill."

Another commenter identified the aggressive vine: "The vine is a bind weed. You can't eradicate it... The best you can do is to mitigate, pull out every one you see, trying to dig up as much root as you can."

A third commenter explained the key difference between the plants: "Bind weed comes back from the root every year while morning glory dies completely & must regenerate by making lots of seeds. It's much easier to hoe down a bunch of seedlings than dig out a deep perennial root."

