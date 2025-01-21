Shopper astonished after landing luxury brand items for massive discount: '2 of them have the authentication tags on'

Making an incredible find at a thrift store is like finding a needle in a haystack and discovering that it's pure gold.

That's exactly what happened to this Reddit user when they found three Moncler sweaters for £20, or just under $25, each.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster was baffled, stating that they were likely "around £500 new," or a little over $600. The black Moncler sweater actually retails for $645.

While Moncler has several sustainability goals listed on its website, attempting to thrift your next luxury purchase can keep costs down while reducing your waste.

If you care about buying legitimate clothing, however, one user recommended checking the clothes for authentication codes to avoid piracy.

Another user agreed and said they found a child's Moncler coat "in the charity shop for £7 the other day but could tell almost instantly it wasn't authentic."

The OP replied: "2 of them have the authentication tags on them but the 3rd doesn't. Maybe I'm assuming wrong to think the 3rd would be genuine with the same group."

Regardless, they made an incredible discovery. You can do the same thing by taking a trip to your local thrift store or browsing ThredUp.

Thrifting may allow you to find well-made clothes that will last a long time. Fast fashion isn't made to last, and who knows? Maybe you'll snag a vintage Carhartt jacket or a luxury tie and shoes combo.

Thrifting instead of engaging with fast fashion can also keep your community and the environment healthy.

According to Green America, fast fashion is often made with "synthetic fibers like polyester, nylon, and acrylic," and when they "break down, they release microfibers, another form of microplastic." Microfibers pollute our water and can harm aquatic life.

"Polyester textiles, used in 55% of all clothing production, rely on the use of heavy metals, like antimony, a possible carcinogen, as well as known carcinogens, like cadmium and lead," Green America states. This ends up endangering people who make these clothes even more since many of them already lack safe work environments and proper protections.

While it's impossible for one person to stop the fast fashion industry on their own, thrifting still makes an impact. Buying used can help you minimize harmful waste and add long-lasting personal flair to your wardrobe.

While it's impossible for one person to stop the fast fashion industry on their own, thrifting still makes an impact. Buying used can help you minimize harmful waste and add long-lasting personal flair to your wardrobe.