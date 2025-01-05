Fashion expert issues warning about trend to avoid at all costs: 'The fashion industry is literally scamming us everyday'

Aviator jackets were originally created for pilots to keep them warm at high altitudes, but they are now a popular fashion trend.

On TikTok, a fashion expert shares why these jackets are the worst fashion trend you can currently buy and why they should be avoided at all costs.

In the video, Andrea (@andreacheong_) explains that while every fast-fashion brand produces these jackets, we shouldn't buy them due to their extremely poor quality and expensive price tag.

Andrea shows jackets from a popular store and demonstrates the poor finishing quality, which includes hanging threads and uneven buttonholes. "This is pure fast fashion," Andrea said while showing messy unfinished seams.









In addition to their poor quality, the jackets are produced using faux leather and faux shearling, which are synthetic fibers that are essentially just plastic and are derived from fossil fuels. Synthetic fibers are more polluting than natural fibers because they take tens or hundreds of years to break down.

Synthetic clothing also sheds microplastics into the environment at every stage of its life, including when worn, washed, and disposed of. According to the European Environment Agency, between 16% and 35% of microplastics released into the oceans globally come from synthetic textiles.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Shopping at thrift stores in person or online can be a great way to find high-quality aviator jackets and other trends copied by the fast-fashion industry. Buying high-quality items at thrift stores can help you get the look you desire at a fraction of the cost, and the items are likely to last much longer.

The popular post received more than 100,000 likes and 1,000 comments, with many people saying they shop at thrift stores for vintage jackets in the same style of much higher quality.

"I have a real vintage one and it's worn out but in a GOOD way!" wrote one commenter.

🗣️ What should the government do about the fast fashion industry?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another blasted fast fashion, writing, "lets talk abt how the fashion industry is literally scamming us every day."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.