  • Home Home

Gardener issues dire warning about common landscaping product: 'Don't use it around plants'

There are better solutions.

by Lettecha Johnson
There are better solutions.

Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker Speaking for the Trees (@speakingfortrees) shared an informative video about the damage mistletoe and landscape fabric can do to your trees. One is parasitic, and the other blocks the flow of nutrients for a plant to thrive.

While associated with the romantic part of the holidays, mistletoe can be problematic. It may be toxic to pets and trees since it's "an indication that a tree is not healthy," and "it's time to talk to an arborist." 

@speakingfortrees #plantproblems #plantproblemssolved #atlanta #gardening #gardenproblems #bad #landscapefabric #arborist #landscapeissues #landscapeproblems #dontdothis #japanesemaple #mistletoe #kisses ♬ original sound - Speaking for the Trees

"I've never seen a mistletoe in a Japanese maple," she said in the video. Thanks to the carbohydrates it produced, the poor maple became dinner for the festive plant feeding on it.

One commenter facing a similar problem stated, "I had a tree guy stop by and want to cut down one of my huge water oaks because there's mistletoe at the top."

She discovered another problem — landscape fabric. People have used this material to suppress weeds, but the problem is those invasive plants can often sprout through. The fabric impedes soil aeration, hydration to roots, and earthworm and other microorganism activity. In other words, it's more of a detriment to soil health than a benefit. 

As the video showed, the tree's feeder roots climbed out over the fabric in search of water and nutrients. Speaking for the Trees advised anyone using this fabric to "don't use it around plants" and only away from them. Unlike organic mulch, options like wood chips or twigs, fabric doesn't provide nutrients and isn't biodegradable. In addition to mulch, some gardeners use a layer of cardboard to starve the weeds and feed carbon to the soil.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Fabric removal can be difficult if the plant's roots become entangled. A better solution for fabric is to use it on top of the soil to smother existing invasive species that are hard to remove, like Japanese knotweed

However, if one made such a mistake on their property, they can carefully remove the fabric (and any invasive plants like mistletoe) to start the process of upgrading to a natural lawn. Research plants native to your region based on the USDA's Plant Hardiness Zone Map and consider using groundcovers.

From clover to wild ginger, groundcovers naturally block out weeds while preventing erosion and adding beauty. You can also partially replace the area with certain weed-suppressing grasses like Bermuda grass, fescue, or orchardgrass

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x