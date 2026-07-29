'Never lose hope': Missing dog turns up behind an Indiana truck stop 5 years later, runs into owner's arms

"It's been five years and we found him."

For years, Inmaculada Jackman continued searching for her missing dog, Chong, long after many people may have assumed he was gone for good.

Then, more than 600 miles from home, Chong was found behind a truck stop in Indiana, setting off an emotional reunion years in the making, as WKRC reported.

What happened?

Jackman lost Chong in 2021. Even without solid leads, the Nebraska woman kept revisiting old places and looking for any sign that her dog might still be alive.

"I still looked for him," Jackman said to WKRC. "We still went to our old neighborhood and drove around and looked to see if we could see anyone walking him or if he was running around somewhere."

A friend eventually sent her a social media post about a dog that had been found near an Indiana truck stop. Jackman then contacted the shelter that shared the post and was told that someone from her town had microchipped Chong shortly after he escaped, per the station.

The shelter could not release the dog right away, because staff had to allow time for anyone else to come forward. When that three-day grace period ended without another claim, Jackman was able to adopt Chong again.

In footage shared by WKRC on Facebook, their first moments back together were uncertain. Chong seemed momentarily confused. After a brief spell, he recognized Jackman and ran to her with his tail waving wildly and mouth agape.

Why does it matter?

The emotional strain does not always fade on any clear timeline, especially when there are no answers about where a pet went or whether it is safe.

Chong was not found in a nearby neighborhood after a brief search. Instead, he turned up years later, hundreds of miles away in another state.

In this case, a microchip, a social media post, and a holding period all helped reconnect Jackman with her dog. The moment resonated with commenters on Facebook.

"Beautiful, happy tears," one wrote.

What's being done?

Animal shelters and rescue groups often serve as the link between lost pets and the people still searching for them. In Chong's case, the shelter's post helped put his photo in front of the right person, while its intake and adoption process created a path for Jackman to get him back.

Microchipping a dog or cat can make a major difference if an animal is found far from home, but the chip is most effective when the registration information is accurate and up to date. Regularly checking that contact information can save valuable time during an emergency.

It can also help to keep an eye on local shelter pages and lost-pet groups online, even long after a disappearance. Friends and neighbors may spot posts that owners miss, just as Jackman's friend did.

After finding Chong again, she offered simple advice to WKRC: "Never lose hope. It's been five years and we found him."

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