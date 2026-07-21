After more than 100 animals are removed from a Tennessee home, one microchip reunites a lost dog

"I guess it's kind of nice to be able to be like, these are finally happy tears."

After more than 100 animals were removed from a Bledsoe County home, one rescue led to unexpected good news.

A Tennessee woman's missing dog was identified through a microchip, more than a year after she last saw the pet.

What happened?

Bledsoe County deputies say they arrested Caroline Ruth Adkins after taking more than 100 animals from her property, where investigators said they were being kept in extremely poor conditions.

According to News Channel 9, affidavits said the animals lacked basics such as food, water, and shelter, and some appeared severely underweight.

Authorities said investigators had made a similar discovery at Adkins' property once before within the past decade, again involving more than 100 animals.

One of the animals found there was Scout, a dog owner Kam Warren said had been missing for more than a year.

Tiffany Dewberry-Moore, owner of Dewberry Pet Spa in Harriman, said Scout was among the dogs that ended up in her care while she was helping with the rescue.

"I got two dogs and one of them just happened to be Scout," Dewberry-Moore said, per News Channel 9.

Rescuers were able to start tracking down Scout's owner only after checking her microchip.

"I'm shaking. I'm literally shaking. I'm so happy to have her back after seeing what happens," Warren said, per News Channel 9.

Why does it matter?

Animal hoarding can leave animals in poor condition while leaving families without answers about missing pets.

Warren said Scout ended up at the property after an adoption she later described as deceptive.

"I never thought an animal of mine would ever be involved in this. That's why the microchip was important," Warren said.

That microchip is what allowed Scout to be identified and reconnected with Warren.

Even after being rescued, Scout still needed medical testing.

What's being done?

Before heading home, Scout was taken to the Animal Clinic of Smithville.

Jennifer Snyder of the clinic said staff planned to "test her for heartworms, and we're going to test her for tick-borne diseases."

Snyder added that the veterinary team would also perform "just like an overall exam evaluation," checking for any other health issues that could be affecting Scout after her time away.

Dewberry-Moore said the successful chip scan briefly changed the mood during an otherwise heartbreaking operation.

"When we scanned that chip, and it was positive. Everyone just kind of stopped," she said.

Warren said, "Realize people are not always going to tell you the truth. Documents can be forged."

"That's why the microchip was important," Warren said.

In a case filled with heartbreak, Dewberry-Moore said Scout's reunion gave her one rare reason for relief: "I guess it's kind of nice to be able to be like, these are finally happy tears."

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