Gardener reveals the simple mistake that can lead to one plant completely destroying your garden: ‘[I] didn’t know this’

TikToker Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener) knows how overbearing a mint plant can get in a small pot.

In a recent video, he suggests how viewers can propagate mint plants into a larger container to both save space and keep a sustainable supply of mint for their kitchen.

The scoop

Akeroyd starts by trimming a mint shoot from a store-bought mint plant. After stripping the plant of its lower leaves, he submerges the bottom of the plant in a water glass.

Next, he waits two weeks for the roots to appear before transplanting the sprout into a separate pot.

“Never plant mint directly in the ground,” he advises. “It spreads rapidly.”

How it’s helping

Propagating herb plants at home, whether mint, thyme, or rosemary, is a simple way to integrate fresh ingredients into recipes. Since the plants will continue regenerating in the pot, you won’t have to worry about purchasing new plants every season — or whenever you need a couple of mint leaves for a recipe.

Keeping mint in a contained space is essential to decrease the interaction with other native plants and species. According to Rennie Orchards, mint is an invasive plant that can easily steal resources like sunlight, nutrients, and water from other surrounding plants.

In addition, removal is difficult once a mint growth has been established because the roots grow so expansively.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters have noted that planting mint in their home gardens has led to some disastrous consequences.

One user wrote, “Was gonna say yeah don’t plant in ground I now have 12ft x12ft of mint 😂.”

Another joked, “Never plant mint in the ground because … we’ll all be making mojitas if you do!”

“Thanks, didn’t know this,” another added.

Other commenters wrote that the hack has been handy in their own lives.

“For a Moroccan who makes mint tea everyday, this is PARADISE 😍,” one user commented.

