New homeowner discovers 'surreal' changes after adopting new lifestyle: 'It's great, isn't it?'

Minimalism is more than a buzzword — it's an impactful way to tackle the world's waste problem. The mindful practice involves living with less stuff, cutting clutter from our lives through consuming less, donating excess, and mindfully purchasing.

Many people label minimalism as anti-consumerism — and while it often is, that isn't all. Many minimalists talk about how the practice is a freeing way to rid yourself of physical, emotional, and mental clutter and focus on the things that matter.

One Reddit user new to minimalism recently began experiencing the perks of the practice firsthand.

In a post on the r/minimalism subreddit, the homeowner reflected on the positive changes they've noticed after implementing minimalistic practices. The Redditor said the differences they've noticed are "surreal."

"I was always too busy or didn't have the time to do stuff that wasn't connected to my home or my family," the commenter wrote. "But what I'm realizing is when I wake up in the morning and I can see floor space and less stuff, my brain gives me permission to take the day off. My brain says it's OK to relax."

While a consumer-minded culture may have us thinking we need to buy new stuff constantly, it is important to realize that we don't. Being mindful about what you buy and consume can help you save money, better appreciate the items you do purchase, and help the planet out in the process.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Professional organizers tell the Boston Globe and Los Angeles Times that the average home contains about 300,000 individual items — from paper clips to furniture. While that's a lot of stuff, many Americans aren't just storing their things at home. According to the Self Storage Association, around 11% of U.S. households rent a self-storage unit.

Aside from knick-knacks and decor, clothing is a major contributor to household clutter. The Public Interest Research Group reports that the average American buys 53 new clothing items per year. Even with all that buying, one global study of consumerist nations found the average person wears only 50% of what's in their closet.

It's easy to see that the U.S. has a problem with stuff — and that problem causes loads of production-based pollution, packed landfills, and loads of money.

Many minimalist Redditors could relate to the Redditor's post, explaining they've also realized that letting go of physical mess allows their brain to become less cluttered.

"I'm in the beginning stages of a more minimalist life too," a commenter wrote. "It's great isn't it?"

"Your environment can affect your mood," another commenter added. "Keep it up, focus on what you use, need, and value; prune the rest."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.