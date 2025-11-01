Shopper thrilled after finding designer item for cheap at thrift store: 'Nearly brand new'

One thrift shopper's incredible find has left social media users both amazed and inspired to check their local secondhand stores. On the other hand, some savvy thrifters are commenting on how rare these kinds of lucky finds are becoming at larger secondhand chains due to what's commonly referred to as "grift" in the thrifting community.

In a post shared to r/ThriftStoreHauls, a user revealed they'd stumbled upon a Ralph Lauren belt that looked "nearly brand new" and later discovered it was worth nearly $400 at retail price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post, featuring a side-by-side photo of the thrifted belt and its online listing, has gotten attention for showing just how wild secondhand deals can be sometimes. Beyond the thrill of a bargain, this post shows how people's appreciation for thrifting is growing as both a money-saving and eco-friendly habit.

By choosing secondhand, shoppers can not only score designer items like this at a fraction of the price, but they also help keep perfectly-good items, like leather belts, shoes, and clothing, out of landfills, That's a big deal for humans and the planet — millions of tons of textiles and other waste pile up in landfills each year, ultimately contributing to the planet-warming pollution that is affecting our communities.

Other thrifters have had similar success stories, including a shopper who found a rare vintage jacket and another who uncovered a high-end chair for just $10. Each of these stories is proof that thrifting helps people save big while supporting a more sustainable economy.

Anyone looking to try their hand at secondhand treasure hunting can check out these smart thrifting tips for spotting hidden gems and making their wardrobe or home more sustainable.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Commenters were quick to celebrate the find.

"It's really hard to find real leather belts anymore. I only find them at [Goodwill] and thrifts these days," one person wrote.

Another added, "I can't believe someone would charge $400 for the plainest-looking leather belt," referring to the belt's original retail price.

Another user pointed out that similar treasures can be found through curb finds or even dumpster diving: "I follow a woman on IG (@richgoodwill) who just drives around a wealthy Chicago neighborhood and picks up things that are put out for trash pickup, which she then gives away. It blows my mind what people throw out, not even donate."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.