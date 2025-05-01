Scientists make disturbing discovery after analyzing household dust samples: 'We don't know yet if they can cross the blood-brain barrier'

"We know that they are there and are transported throughout the body."

Tiny pieces of plastic might be aging us from the inside out. A new scientific review published in Food and Chemical Toxicology suggests that microplastics and nanoplastics may accelerate aging at the cellular level. Scientists are investigating how these particles, found in water, food, and dust, affect the body over time.

What's happening?

These plastic particles are so small that they can enter the body through eating, breathing, or skin contact. To find out their impact on human health, researchers analyzed numerous studies and reports on the subject.

They found that microplastics and nanoplastics can disrupt cell function and make them less efficient. Specifically, they may interfere with cell mitochondria, which give cells energy, Medical News Today explained. Mitochondria also play a big role in how we age, as another study detailed. When they stop working the way they should, it can affect how the body manages energy and stress. That extra strain can wear down cells over time and raise the risk of age-related health problems such as heart disease and memory loss.

Why is this research important?

Understanding the link between plastic and health can help protect people from long-term harm. However, experts are still learning exactly how microplastics and nanoplastics can influence aging and age-related disease.

"We know that they are there and are transported throughout the body, but we don't know yet if they can cross the blood-brain barrier," said Sherri Mason, an environmental chemist and microplastics expert, per Earth.com. If they can cross that barrier, they could increase the risk of cognitive issues and dementia, Nature explained.

With more research like this, scientists may be able to identify how microplastics and nanoplastics put already vulnerable people, including older adults and those with chronic health issues, even more at risk. Over time, this could spark the creation of new medical screening tools and public health policies to slow or prevent aging tied to plastic exposure.

What's being done about microplastics and nanoplastics?

This study is far from the first conducted on microplastics and nanoplastics. New research found that microplastics reduced blood flow to the brains of mice, and another study suggests that inhaling microplastics exposes humans to a spectrum of respiratory disorders. Experts are pointing out the many environmental and health hazards associated with plastic.

Unfortunately, these plastic particles are everywhere. In the environment, microplastics pollute oceans, soil, and waterways, harming wildlife and ecosystems.

In response to growing concerns surrounding plastic, some governments and communities have taken action to limit plastic pollution and microplastic exposure. For example, European Union member states have banned certain single-use plastics, per the European Commission, and Montgomery County, Maryland, is considering a plastic bag ban for stores.

You can also make a difference at home by committing to using less plastic. Store food in glass containers and avoid microwaving food in plastic containers to limit your exposure.

