Power-hungry HOA loses extended battle with homeowner over solar panel installation: 'I can countersue and recover all fees'

One Michigan homeowner was ecstatic when a new law took effect, allowing them to install solar panels over the protests of their homeowners association.

Solar panels are one of the best ways to cut your energy bill. In many cases, they can reduce it to zero or eliminate all but a small service charge while also replacing energy from dirty fuel sources with clean, nonpolluting energy.

With the help of an online marketplace like EnergySage, the process is simple and cost-effective. You can use these free tools to compare quotes for installers in your area and get the best deal, saving money on solar installation so your panels will pay for themselves that much faster.

Unfortunately, many HOAs are against solar panels. While some residents have had success changing their HOAs' bylaws to allow these money-saving, eco-friendly upgrades, others have found themselves fighting a system that doesn't want to change.

For a long time, that was the case for this homeowner, who posted about their experience in the form of an open letter on an anti-HOA subreddit.

"Dear HOA (specifically 'B' and the busy-body mom squad)," they wrote. "I've tried so hard to be in compliance with our bylaws and work with the HOA to get solar, even when you overlook several violations in our neighborhood. You have blocked me for over almost 2 years even though I've jumped through several hoops. You have spent so much money on lawyers sending me notices to cease and desist it's unreal."

Fortunately, this time, the homeowner got the last laugh. "Well as of 4/1 it's state law … and you can't do s*** about it," they wrote. "My system goes in this month. Feel free to move out of the sub as you keep on posting on facebook that you will."

Sure enough, Michigan recently became one of 30 states in the U.S. that has legally barred HOAs from prohibiting solar. That's great news for the original poster and everyone like them who wants to save money and help the planet all at once.

In a comment, the original poster added: "Can't wait until I get an assessment. Legally I can countersue and recover all fees."

If they want to save even more money, EnergySage is a great place to turn. This organization can help the average consumer get nearly $10,000 in incentives when buying and installing a solar panel system.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.