Thrift shopper finds pricey, skeleton-inspired serving set for only $4: ‘[These] are pretty valuable’

A thrift shopper posted a picture of a skeletal serving utensil set for a very special price.

The picture was displayed on the very popular Reddit community r/ThriftStoreHauls, which has 2.6 million members.

“Michael Aram skeletal serving set -$4!” the Redditor wrote.

These handmade utensils shaped like bones are made by Michael Aram, a famous sculpturer and painter whose metal jewelry and houseware designs are found in high-end department stores throughout the United States.

Photo Credit: u/IowaJimmy / Reddit

Aram’s items can go for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. So scoring these utensils for only $4 is a pretty sweet deal.

Purchasing goods from thrift stores can have numerous benefits, aside from potentially saving you lots of money on valuable items.

A significant amount of energy is needed to transform raw materials, such as silver and metal, into various goods like the utensils shown in this subreddit.

Unfortunately, this production process releases harmful pollutants that contribute to the overheating of our planet and pollute the air we breathe.

Every year, approximately 7 million individuals lose their lives due to respiratory diseases and other complications from air pollution.

Also, when metals are disposed of, they generate significant pollution due to their toxic properties, posing great harm to the atmosphere and the environment as a whole.

The majority of these discarded objects find their way to landfills, where they contribute to the growing solid waste problem.

Within these landfills, they decompose and release methane gas, which has a greater warming effect on the planet compared to carbon dioxide. To put things into perspective, the United States alone generates approximately 300 million tons of solid waste annually.

By opting for secondhand items instead of brand-new ones, we actively slow the unnecessary manufacturing of new goods and prevent used items from ending up in landfills and causing environmental pollution.

Redditors left plenty of comments about the fancy — and perhaps somewhat creepy — utensils.

One said, “Sweet! And quite valuable as well. Pretty sure they were only made in silver-plate, though. Still worth north of $200 if auction prices are any indication. Personally, I’d keep them!”

“I have (inherited) this whole set! They are pretty valuable, amazing find,” another added.

This Redditor had an interesting idea, saying, “They would probably look great mounted and displayed in a shadow box? Could look really neat as wall art in your dining area.”

