Houseplant expert shares idea for reusing plastic mesh produce bags: 'Definitely going to be trying this out'

Why spend money on overpriced, store-bought arrangements when you can make your own?

Plastic is everywhere, and doing your part to keep it out of landfills can feel daunting. Luckily, there are creative hacks and ideas for the most obscure of items — even old produce netting.

The scoop

Dana Carpenter (@fancyplantsclub), "your new plant bestie here to help you keep your houseplants alive," posted a video on how to upcycle mesh produce bags for plant arrangements instead of throwing them out.

First, pick a vase and add water. Then, cut out a square from the mesh big enough to cover the mouth of the vase. Use tape or a rubber band to secure it to the top and then arrange cuttings from your favorite plants for a beautiful display.

The netting keeps your arrangement in place and is a great splash of decoration in any room.

"What I love the most about using my plant propagations is that these cuttings will root and continue to grow and thrive!" Dana said in the caption.

While cutting bouquets are gorgeous, this hack can be used for flowers, too.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's working

Why spend money on overpriced, store-bought arrangements when you can make your own? It saves money and becomes a conversation piece. Not only that, but it would make a great present or housewarming gift.

This recycling hack reduces waste by upcycling and using what you already have around the house instead of buying something new. This prevents wasted resources and energy as far as the packaging and transportation mass production entails. If you don't have the plants needed for this hack, you can always ask a friend, or gather some from outside — with permission, of course.

Ultimately, this keeps items from crowding our landfills and polluting our oceans. Most produce netting is made with plastic, which is the environment's nemesis. Plastic is made from dirty energy sources and only breaks down into smaller pieces called microplastics, which are almost impossible to clean up, winding up everywhere from our oceans to our bodies and the air we breathe.

Companies like Trashie and GotSneakers are doing their part to help consumers declutter through circular economy platforms. It's possible to earn cash and rewards while cleaning out your closet and helping the planet breathe a little easier.

What people are saying

Dana's hack is a great way to get creative and add some life to a space. Followers were jazzed.

"Definitely going to be trying this out! Awesome idea!" one Instagrammer exclaimed.

Another offered another suggestion for the netting, saying, "Good bag for mushroom foraging also! It spreads spores as you walk."

A third said, "Adding to my list to recycle."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.