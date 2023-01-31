Viral Reddit post shares ‘high-end’ purchases that were more than worth the money: ‘I wish I did it sooner’

One Reddit user recently posed the question: What was a purchase you made that was 100% worth the expense?

Big purchases are never easy to make. When comparing big price tags, it’s always tempting to save a couple bucks today on the cheaper option — but in many cases, spending less today means paying up down the road.

And the community did not disappoint, leaving more than 400 comments covering everything from vacuum cleaners to merino wool sweaters.

A lot of Redditors had an obvious answer: bedding. We spend about one-third of our lives in bed, so investing in higher quality mattresses, linens, and pillows pays off every single night.

Another commonly mentioned larger purchase was bicycles and e-bikes. While the upfront price tag may scare some people off, many commenters noted that their bikes saved them major money in the long run — especially on gas.

“I bought my first e-bike a few months ago, and I wish I did so sooner. It has become my main mode of transportation since then,” one Reddit user wrote. “It takes me about the same amount of time to hit my nearby grocery stores, and needless to say riding a bike is more enjoyable than driving a car too. Plus, no more having to pay for gas, or car maintenance.”

Quality clothing was another popular choice, with brands like Patagonia and Eddie Bauer popping up, as well as merino wool, cotton, and bamboo fabrics. While dropping $140 on a jacket may seem like a lot, a quality piece you can use for years is a smart swap for a $50 coat you’ll be replacing next winter.

When it came to household items, Redditors had a lot of common sense swaps that would pay out in the long run, like razors, electric lighters, and quality cookware.

But are these items really worth spending more on? Well, yes.

Not only does it save you money in the long run to not have to replace purchases every year or two, it also helps reduce the amount you’re throwing away. American households produce nearly 300 million tons of garbage per year — talk about throwing money in the trash.

So the next time you’re looking to replace something at home, take a moment to consider whether or not you could spend a bit more on a high-quality item you’ll be using for years to come.

