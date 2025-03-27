  • Home Home

Woman sparks conversation online after sharing clever hack to make use of old medicine bottles: 'Super easy'

"Do any of you guys use these for other things?"

by Jamie Speka
"Do any of you guys use these for other things?"

Photo Credit: TikTok

A helpful woman dedicated to sharing travel and frugal hacks on TikTok documented an easy and cost-effective storage hack made out of objects that are probably taking up space in your house: empty medicine bottles.  

The scoop

"I always feel bad throwing away certain containers," the creator 4pepper (@4pepper) shared at the start of the video. She discovered that the medication bottles are perfect for storing items that may get lost during travel, like disposable flossers, Q-Tips, and even toothpaste. 

@4pepper Empty medication bottles for the win! What do ya'll use them for? #travelhacks #pharmacy #frugal ♬ original sound - 4pepper

She mentioned how perfect the hack is for storing items that typically come in large packages, but are difficult to take with you on the go.

"Super easy!" she said.

Many creators have showcased creative repurposing hacks to share how easy it is to repurpose empty medicine bottles. An item that used to go straight to the landfill is becoming a staple in storage and travel hacks. 

How it's helping

Americans go through 194 billion prescription pill bottles per year, and most of them are thrown away. Meanwhile, people in the U.S. typically spend about $1.2 trillion annually on "nonessential goods," which The Wall Street Journal describes as items that aren't needed. These are typically items like storage containers or travel bags which, when bought, cause excessive consumption that induces their demand and, in turn, environmental degradation.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

By repurposing products like these, you are stopping them from ending up in a landfill and saving money on organization products. It's a win-win to find clever ways to reuse medicine bottles.

When waste such as these plastic bottles ends up in landfills, it contributes to soil contamination, air pollution, and habitat destruction. Small but effective ways to make a difference can actually make a large impact.

What everyone's saying

"I'm curious, do any of you guys use these for other things?" the creator asked at the end of the video. The comments flooded with even more ideas.

One user mentioned that before cellphones, their dad "filled a prescription bottle with quarters and wrote on the outside with tape" so that they could call home in case of emergency. 

When it came to taking off the label of the bottles, the OP mentioned that all she had to do was pull it off. 

If you want to reuse containers but find it difficult to open these bottles, one user even mentioned that flipping the bottle lids makes them arthritis-friendly.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x