Woman shares clever hack to repurpose old medicine bottles while traveling: 'This is actually genius'

Americans use 194 billion prescription pill bottles per year, and most are thrown away. TikTok creator Sarah Zeiler (@sarahgzeiler) shared a genius hack for reusing spare pill bottles.

The scoop

In the travel hack, Sarah explained how she gives her pill bottles a second life by filling them with hair products.

"I have my conditioner in an old pill bottle, like a pill bottle from the pharmacy," Sarah said. "They're so tight, and they don't leak, so may as well put products in them, and they're reusable!"

Sarah showed her orange pill bottle filled with conditioner, emphasizing the bottle's tight seal. Since the bottles seal tightly and are compact, Sarah told TikTokers that this hack is a perfect way to reuse finished bottles while traveling.

How it's helping

The sheer amount of pill bottles that Americans go through per year is alarming. Of the 194 billion pharmaceutical bottles produced per year, about 90% end up in landfills, according to Cabinet Health.

Unique ideas on how to reuse products that often end up in landfills are brilliant solutions to put a substantial dent in nonbiodegradable waste. What's more, when creators like Sarah share their tips with the online community, more people can reduce their plastic waste and help keep the planet cool.

At the same time, the hack is a fantastic option for those looking to save money on travel containers. As a result, choosing to reuse recyclable items is a major win for both the environment and your wallet.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were excited to discover the hack and eager to try it out the next time they travel.

"This is actually genius," one impressed user wrote.

"Omg that's a great idea!" another TikToker wrote. "Using that!"

Other TikTokers even gave their hacks on how they reuse products that may otherwise find their way to landfills.

"I put foundation in a contact case," one commenter wrote.

