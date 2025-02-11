  • Home Home

Woman shares clever hack to repurpose old medicine bottles while traveling: 'This is actually genius'

"They're so tight, and they don't leak."

by Jamie Speka
"They're so tight, and they don't leak."

Photo Credit: iStock

Americans use 194 billion prescription pill bottles per year, and most are thrown away. TikTok creator Sarah Zeiler (@sarahgzeiler) shared a genius hack for reusing spare pill bottles.

The scoop

In the travel hack, Sarah explained how she gives her pill bottles a second life by filling them with hair products.

@sarahgzeiler #travelhack #travelsize #lifechangingtip ♬ original sound - Sarah Zeiler

"I have my conditioner in an old pill bottle, like a pill bottle from the pharmacy," Sarah said. "They're so tight, and they don't leak, so may as well put products in them, and they're reusable!"

Sarah showed her orange pill bottle filled with conditioner, emphasizing the bottle's tight seal. Since the bottles seal tightly and are compact, Sarah told TikTokers that this hack is a perfect way to reuse finished bottles while traveling.

How it's helping

The sheer amount of pill bottles that Americans go through per year is alarming. Of the 194 billion pharmaceutical bottles produced per year, about 90% end up in landfills, according to Cabinet Health.

Unique ideas on how to reuse products that often end up in landfills are brilliant solutions to put a substantial dent in nonbiodegradable waste. What's more, when creators like Sarah share their tips with the online community, more people can reduce their plastic waste and help keep the planet cool.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

At the same time, the hack is a fantastic option for those looking to save money on travel containers. As a result, choosing to reuse recyclable items is a major win for both the environment and your wallet.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were excited to discover the hack and eager to try it out the next time they travel.

"This is actually genius," one impressed user wrote.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Omg that's a great idea!" another TikToker wrote. "Using that!"

Other TikTokers even gave their hacks on how they reuse products that may otherwise find their way to landfills.

"I put foundation in a contact case," one commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x