Passerby captures mind-boggling images of mansion with 'horrendous' design: 'One of the worst I've ever seen'

A Redditor posted photos of a mansion located about 35 miles north of Detroit, Michigan, on a thread devoted to McMansions.

"That is truly hideous," one commenter said. "One of the worst I've ever seen."

It seems that ripping on McMansions — gigantic, poorly-designed, over-the-top residences — has become somewhat of a national pastime, with an entire Reddit thread devoted to them.

Comments on the post ranged from disgusted to entertainingly sarcastic.

"Yeah, I'd like to order one window and door of every size and shape," mocked one Redditor.

As with most McMansions, the photos posted showed a home with a hodgepodge of mismatched design elements and impractical features.

All kidding aside, McMansions, and even well-designed gigantic residences, are not only excessive in square footage, but they can be quite wasteful in terms of resources when compared to an average-sized home.

Initial construction can produce a great deal of pollution and waste that contributes to the warming of the planet. The houses often take up a great deal of land, which can disrupt the balance of the local ecosystem and reduce biodiversity, especially when they destroy habitats for native animals and trees.

Maintaining such a large home requires a tremendous amount of resources. McMansions often consume millions of gallons of water each year, straining the local water supply. They commonly use non-native plants in their landscaping, so a great deal of water is used in order to keep the plants alive. They also often have guzzling water features such as pools and fountains.

Larger homes — or homes of any size — can offset resource consumption by incorporating eco-friendly features. Installing solar panels, for example, can provide a sustainable energy source and bring the cost of electricity down to at or near $0.

By installing eco-friendly features, even large homes can reduce their environmental impact.

The excessive nature of McMansions often elicits mockery due to the seemingly selfish greed and disregard for the environment that the owners are assumed to have.

Commenters on the Reddit post did not hold back.

"Glad someone else is paying the taxes on that behemoth of a mess," said one.

"I love how much I hate this," commented another. "Top tier."

Another Redditor simply said, "Wow that's legit horrendous."

