Onlooker sparks frustration after sharing picture of shocking new house in neighborhood: 'This is horrifying to behold'

"Looks like it will slide away next big rain fall."

The old adage "bigger is better" might be true for some things, but when it comes to owning a home, that's not always the case.

Having more square footage is often a key requirement for prospective home buyers. However, that extra space can often come with its own set of challenges.

One Redditor happened to pass by a massive home that caught their eye for all of the wrong reasons. After snapping a pic, they decided to post it to r/McMansionHell in order to spark a discussion.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"If you want to feel more important/fancy, just add a circular driveway near the front door," the original poster quipped.

Although they only provided a single picture without much context, the Redditor added some additional information that helped to paint a slightly clearer picture.

"Another tip — if you tear down a bunch of trees and don't add any landscaping, your house can look even bigger to impress everyone," they added.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Although everyone's tastes are different, McMansions have steadily garnered a reputation for lacking character or catchy visuals. The homes are usually excessively large, often with high ceilings, grand foyers, and multiple living areas. However, they typically lack the charm or grandness of true mansions.

To make matters worse, the sprawling layouts of McMansions can be built with inefficient design and subpar construction. This can require significant amounts of energy for heating and cooling purposes, increasing the home's polluting impact and causing utility bills to skyrocket.

If you're a homeowner looking to save money, installing solar panels can often be a great way to offset the pollution of any given home while also bringing your cost of electricity down to at or near $0.

EnergySage is an easy-to-use and TCD-vetted source for solar quotes. Not only can EnergySage provide a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers, but it can also help you save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Down in the comments section, a number of users chimed in with their own opinions of the McMansion seen in the original post.

"The circle driveway is uneven — not graded at all?" noted one commenter. "Looks like it will slide away next big rainfall."

"This is horrifying to behold," added a second user.

"That idea works just fine until people start dropping off their elderly parents because they mistook this for the nursing home," joked another commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.