Homeowner sparks discussion after sharing photo of 'uncanny valley' neighborhood: 'Something is so off about these'

A photo of an eerie suburbia was shared on r/McMansionHell — a forum dedicated to large, mass-produced, low quality, often ostentatious homes — raising discussion on cookie-cutter neighborhoods and housing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Something is so off about these homes," the OP wrote in the caption.

The houses were built very close together with extremely steep and high roofs. There were no trees in the front yards, and one house boasted a dirt lawn. From the outside looking in, it appeared that the homes and properties weren't used to their maximum potential, a design flaw that comes at a price — environmentally, logistically, and aesthetically.

McMansions have much higher carbon footprints than most homes because of their larger-than-life designs, and they come with outsized expenses for utilities and upkeep. These homes have become a particular point of scrutiny during a time when affordable housing is scarce. While not everyone is equipped to live a tiny home lifestyle, there is an eco-friendly approach to large housing that McMansions do not cater to.

Sustainable homes are designed and built with money-saving features such as LEDs, heat pumps, Energy Star appliances, and renewable energy sources such as solar panels. In fact, property values for smart homes are increasing as buyers are paying more attention to home energy scores.

Perhaps the bigger story is that the world's ultra wealthy are responsible for an extraordinarily disproportionate amount of pollution that is warming the planet to record temperatures. From megayachts, private jets, and other forms of luxury excess, the richest 1% of the population contributes more pollution than the poorest 66%, according to The Guardian.

The photo posted on the McMansion subreddit received narrowing scrutiny.

"Uncanny valley houses," one Redditor wrote.

"No trees!" another exclaimed.

"They look like movie set houses," a third commented.

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