Passerby sparks outrage with photos of mansion with bizarre features: 'Monstrosity'

Many people are downsizing into tiny homes, from converted buses to cozy cottages. However, while many tiny homes are utterly charming, their opposite counterparts can sometimes feature designs that leave a lot to be desired.

One Redditor took to the r/McMansionHell subreddit to show off a McMansion set in a compound they often drive by.

They posted several Google Street View images of the home, annotated with remarks about the design, and wrote, "I drive by this monstrosity all the time and I hate it so much. The brick work is actually kind of pretty on the front, but the sheer size of this thing is insane — 8200sqft on a 3/4 acre lot."

Fellow Reddit users were equally unimpressed with the house and compound.

"If I had money like that I'd go for character over space but to each their own," said one person.

Another Redditor commented, "I thought this was a Marriot in the middle of nowhere. Expected to see an all u can eat buffet sign out front."

As the original poster pointed out, this home is massive at 8,200 square feet. Though ginormous houses aren't always that much more harmful to the environment than regular-sized ones, they can be incredibly wasteful.

Large homes built with high ceilings consume significant amounts of construction materials, many of which aren't sustainable.

Additionally, heating and cooling a home of this size requires an enormous amount of energy, which increases the amount of pollution the home generates and can put strain on local electrical grids, affecting the surrounding community.

The original poster also commented, "I'm convinced no one lives there as I've never seen any furniture on the patios & the shades are always drawn."

If only a few people live in such a large space, the energy needed to heat and cool the home is even more wasteful. Plus, if the house is standing empty, not only are the materials used in the home being wasted, but so is all the work that went into it, as well.

The good news is that some McMansion owners do design their houses with sustainability in mind. However, more often than not, homeowners build them to show off their wealth, though they probably shouldn't, as it often backfires.

One Redditor simply declared this home, "So cheaply tacky."

