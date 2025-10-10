Couple shares inside look after converting vintage double-decker bus into tiny home: 'What a stunning transformation'

"The happiness and love just pours out of them!"

Australian couple Kim and Ted recently shared their unconventional lifestyle after having transformed a 1966 Scottish double-decker bus into their very own tiny home on wheels. As posted by Living Big In A Tiny House (@livingbig) on YouTube, interviewer Bryce Langston discussed the conversion process with the couple and walked viewers through a tour of the impressive vintage home.

At approximately 10 tons and 4.3 meters in height, spanning two "floors," the bus offers a reasonable living space, even if it may not seem substantial at first glance in terms of square footage. During the conversion, Kim and Ted ensured the preservation of several antique elements, from the driver's seat to parts of the exterior, and even incorporated some of their own vintage pieces while upgrading the interior.

One of the most striking elements of this bus-turned-home is its devotion to sustainability. The eight solar panels affixed to the bus's roof provide about 9 kilowatts of power to the home each day — more than enough to keep the air conditioning running on both levels and offer a stable amount of backup battery power in case of an emergency without relying on an electrical grid. In fact, in the video, the couple refers to a 2024 cyclone with wind speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour as a testament to their home's durability, both in structure and power.

Another uniquely eco-conscious aspect of the couple's bus-turned-home is the toilet, which uses electric heat as a waste incinerator. This design simultaneously saves the couple the complexities of plumbing installation in a moving home and provides a water-conserving alternative to conventional sewage treatment.

Tiny homes are far from conventional, but it's safe to say that Ted and Kim have ensured comfort for the designated space. Although limited square footage demands rigorous space optimization, which may be impractical for some residents, tiny homes, with their reduced energy needs and off-grid solutions, achieve something close to a financially and environmentally sustainable ideal for those who can make the lifestyle work.

"What a stunning transformation into a home, all whilst keeping the character of the original bus," one user commented under the original video.

"What a lovely couple, the happiness and love just pours out of them!" wrote another.

