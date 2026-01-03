Couple gives tour through unique 'cottagecore' tiny home: 'It has so much soul and warmth'

"This is more than a home; it's a sanctuary."

The Living Big in a Tiny House YouTube channel (@livingbig) shared a tour of a couple's "cottagecore dream tiny home in the English countryside." The abode had a whimsical quality that thrilled viewers.

In a comment, the creator wrote, "This is more than a home; it's a sanctuary."

El and Isaac started the design process during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, working with carpenters in El's family. Isaac also took a tiny home course. They are living on the land of a friend that is nestled in an apple orchard with enough room to add a greenhouse, chicken coop, and solar panels.

The couple tried to use as many reclaimed products as possible and succeeded with their windows. However, they said building was full of trial and error.

"You hit pitfalls, obviously. I'm not going to pretend we're the best DIYers ever. I think you learn from the harsh lessons of getting it wrong sometimes and just doing it again," Isaac said. "But actually, you can just do something again if you don't do it quite right."

Home owners can save thousands of dollars every year simply by reducing the size of their homes, especially if they live off-grid with solar panels and their own greenhouses. If more people lived in smaller homes that didn't waste energy heating and cooling unused rooms, the savings in energy resources would be astronomical.

Commenters were incredibly kind to El and Isaac.

"If a fairy couple turned human had to disguise their origin, this is the couple, home and garden," one user said.

"It has so much soul and warmth," another admired.

