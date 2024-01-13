Gardener reveals perfect hack for replacing common highly invasive plant: ‘[It] looks identical’

Lily of the valley is an attractive perennial plant that some gardeners might be keen to add to their own green space.

As House Beautiful shared, the drooping, bell-shaped white flowers were a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, according to the Royal Horticultural Society.

However, despite their delicate features and fairytale aesthetic, they are considered invasive in some states, as Gardening Know How detailed, and all parts of them are toxic and can cause skin irritation.

Thankfully, one Redditor might just have a more friendly alternative that is just as pretty and not as problematic for your garden — or your neighbors’, for that matter.

They shared a picture to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit of the mayflower, which also produces small white flowers but is native to eastern North America.

Photo Credit: Reddit

“Beautiful replacement!” one Redditor commented. “I have a huge bed of Lily of the Valley that I’ve been waging war on for over a year. I hope they will finally die off this year when I smother them!”

The original poster detailed why mayflowers are the ideal replacement or alternative to lilies of the valley in native plant lawns.

“Mayflower foliage looks identical, can spread to be an excellent ground cover, is fragrant and blooms at the same time,” they said. “It’s even heat tolerant and a favorite for pollinators, which makes it even better than Lily of the valley!”

Any amount of rewilding you can do in your yard will benefit you — by saving money and time on lawn maintenance, conserving water, and lowering water bills — and the environment.

As our Redditor observed, mayflowers bring a range of benefits for a healthy, responsible garden. It is even the state flower of Massachusetts.

According to Grow Native Massachusetts, it attracts the caterpillars of the twirling moth, which relies on the plants to complete its life cycle, and it provides a nectar source for bumblebees and other insects.

Bee hotels are another great way to attract these pollinators that are vital for a healthy ecosystem.

Meanwhile, mayflowers contain arbutin, which is a strong urinary antiseptic and has been used medicinally by Native American communities.

They might be a little tough to grow, as they need the perfect amount of light and soil conditions to thrive, but they will provide a stunning alternative that won’t bring harm to other plant species in your garden, which the lily of the valley is likely to do.

