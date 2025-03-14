Homeowner seeks advice after local installers offer confusing recommendations about home upgrade: 'I'm getting mixed messages'

A homeowner trying to maximize their solar panel plan turned to Reddit after receiving conflicting information from installers.

In the r/solar subreddit, the poster explained they were looking at adding not only a solar panel system, but a whole-home backup battery system to ride out power outages at full capacity for days.

"I'm getting mixed messages about the feasibility of adding batteries to a solar system to achieve the backup power goal," they wrote. They said they've looked into Tesla's options and spoken with local installers, many of whom weren't supportive of their plans.

They admitted they're "a little confused about what my expectations should be" about running the home on solar backup versus opting for a gas-powered generator in an emergency, on top of just having solar panels.

People in the comments generally agreed the idea was doable, but maybe not financially advisable. "Everything is possible. Everything is feasible. It's just whether you want to pay another $30-50k for whole-home backup from a battery," a Redditor summed up.

Another person noted, "If you really want to do this, you're going to want to consider things like insulating your attic, replacing windows if they're not double-pane, etc."

Those kinds of changes to your home will definitely increase your efficiency, no matter what kind of energy you're using, saving you money in the long run. Heating and cooling make up roughly 50% of electricity use in the average American home, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and making weatherization upgrades can save you up to $283 annually on your bills, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Solar panels are also a money saver, reducing your bills by $100-250 monthly, totaling almost $3,000 annually.

Opting for cleaner energy options, even in an emergency with something like solar batteries, also helps reduce your impact on the environment.

The Inflation Reduction Act can also offer rebates and tax incentives for adding solar panels, something the homeowner may want to take into consideration when figuring out their panel and battery plan. The IRA may not be available forever, as President Donald Trump has said he plans to eliminate portions of it with his administration. Its fate will ultimately be decided by an act of Congress, so it's best to act sooner rather than later to get the best deals.

