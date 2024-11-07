New study reveals the value of solar panels is set to skyrocket: 'Greater cost savings'

In the world of, "It makes sense, but it's good to have it confirmed," a study from the University of Michigan showed that weather changes due to a changing climate will make homes with solar panels more valuable.

As temperatures around the world rise, homes with solar panels may have the cooling power people want and need, even if the electrical grid around the house can't keep up. The demand for more energy to power air conditioning is only going to go up, and homes with solar panels will keep up with that demand better than homes relying on the power grid.

Solar panels might be more valuable on some homes than others, though, because areas with lots of clouds may struggle to generate solar power. Even in cities that don't have the perfect climate, though, homes with solar power are predicted to have better access to the power necessary for constant cooling than others.

"This is the first study to quantify the value of rooftop solar under climate change," said one of the lead authors of the study, Mai Shi. "We show that households across the U.S. will realize greater cost savings from rooftop solar under future weather than under historic weather," they said.

This study demonstrates how installing solar panels has benefits beyond lowering a person's power bills. They also help lower pollution that overheats the planet. Additionally, solar can also help you keep your power if the grid goes down, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Solar panels are low maintenance, said Forbes, so you won't have to worry about them much once they're installed.

If you're interested in getting quick, easy solar panel installation quotes or you want to compare the installation cost with different providers, companies like EnergySage can help you. You just answer a few questions about your installation. Then, it connects you with quotes from EnergySage approved solar contractors. If you need help making a decision about which quote to accept, it can help you with that, too.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Once you have your solar panels installed, you can reap these benefits and more. If you aren't in a position to install solar right now because you rent or you can't afford them, ask your energy company about signing up for community solar. You might even be able to get your neighborhood to sign on to solar for everyone.

Although the Inflation Reduction Act has allocated an enormous amount of money for individuals, businesses, and nonprofits to add solar panels, it may not be available forever. President-elect Donald Trump has stated that he plans to eliminate large portions of the IRA, which could affect the ability to benefit from the incentives. So taking advantage of the rebates and tax credits sooner rather than later could save thousands of dollars while the window of opportunity is still open.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.