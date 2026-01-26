  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after finding valuable items inside thrift store 'trash bag': 'Now that's a haul'

Commenters applauded the fantastic discovery.

by Sam Westmoreland
Discovering valuable jewelry at a thrift store, like this $7 'trash bag' from Maui Divers, is every thrifter's dream.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor took to the platform to show off the incredible haul they got at their local thrift store, including some potentially valuable jewelry. 

Posting in the ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the user shared a collection of jewelry they got in a $7 "trash bag." 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Crazy morning. Bought a trash bag for $7. Got a Maui Divers bag that had a whole collection of sterling rings/earrings about 60grams (not pictured, gone already) a dozen empty Maui Divers Bags, and this pictured. The ring in the middle/2nd pic is 10k. The Maui earrings in the middle are 14k but light. 2x Milor stainless rings, 2 really cool Maui glass necklaces, and Sterling Harley earrings." 

The photos show an eclectic collection of gold, silver, and glass jewelry. While the exact pieces aren't available on the Maui Divers website, their prices tend to range in the hundreds to thousands of dollars. 

If the pieces are what they say on the packaging, this is an incredible find and the kind of discovery that would thrill any thrift shopper. Smart thrifters can find things like in-box sewing machines, Tiffany cups, and $3,300 chandeliers for a fraction of their retail price. 

Even if you don't find these kinds of incredible steals, thrifting is a great way to find name-brand goods at low prices, saving you big money while allowing you to look stylish. 

Thrifting can also have a major environmental benefit: By buying goods secondhand and giving them new life, you're keeping them out of landfills, which helps reduce the expansion of landfills and the production of landfill gas. Since landfill gas is mostly methane and carbon dioxide, you're helping to slow the heating of our planet in the process.

Commenters applauded the fantastic discovery. 

"Wow! Now that's a haul," one said. "That ring is absolutely stunning, I love the design and the color of the stone."

x