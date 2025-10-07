Expert shares simple tips to keep your mattress clean and comfortable: 'Enjoy a better night's sleep'

Household cleaning practices are typically well-understood. Chores in the bathroom and kitchen as well as regular dusting, vacuuming, and sweeping are staples. Trouble comes, however, with mattresses.

For whatever reason, methods to keep mattresses clean and usable for a long time are not well-known.

Aware of this, TikToker and professional cleaner Courtjacobs.home (@courtjacobs.home) shared tips for mattress cleaning on the social media platform.

The scoop

Mattresses, she says, can become the dirtiest areas of a home, so her advice is much needed.

"Did you know that you should be rotating your mattress every three to six months?" she asks.

Rotating the mattress, she informs, evens wear, prolongs its life, and reduces dust and allergens in the textile.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"Did you also know," she continues, "that you should be sprinkling baking soda on your mattress every three to six months, as well?"

This, too, prolongs the mattress's life by absorbing odors, controlling moisture buildup, and refreshing the fabric.

After letting the baking soda sit, simply vacuum the powder off the mattress.

"Give your mattress the TLC it deserves and enjoy a better night's sleep," the creator says in the caption.

How it's helping

Baking soda is a nontoxic cleaning agent that neutralizes odors and can even lift stains, according to Septic Science. Using nontoxic cleaners rather than chemical ones can provide consumers with better sleep experiences, as they are not inhaling pollutants, and can keep the mattress usable for a longer period.

Extending the life span of a mattress keeps the bulky item from being disposed of. According to Nest Bedding, Americans toss around 20 million mattresses annually, and when they end up in landfills, they take over 100 years to decompose.

People who take care of their mattresses by rotating and cleaning them can offset the pollution associated with mattress decomposition.

Baking soda, though, is not a cleaning agent with limited uses. According to The Kitchn, baking soda picks up dirt, absorbs odors, and can unclog drains in combination with vinegar.

What everyone's saying

Commenters learned something new, and many joked about this fresh information.

"I'll just sleep with my head at the foot of the bed when it comes time to rotate," one wrote.

Another said, "Rotating the mattress makes so much sense!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.