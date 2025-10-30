Woman reveals genius reason why you should save silica gel packets: 'So smart'

Don't throw out those old silica packets just yet, because this TikTok hack gives you a cool new way to use them.

The scoop

Matcha TikTok influencer Whisk and Sip (@whiskandsip) shared a creative way she uses leftover silica packets to store her matcha powder.

#matchatok #matchalover #matcha #fyp ♬ tip toe - my playlist @whisk_and_sip How I Store My Matcha Many people think storing matcha in the fridge is the best way to keep it fresh But here's my problem: I make matcha quite often, which means the tin goes in and out of the fridge almost every day😭 When that happens, the sudden temperature change causes condensation inside the container. Tiny droplets of water form on the powder, making it clump, lose vibrancy, and even spoil faster🥹 That's why I prefer to keep my matcha at room temperature instead and use silica gel❤️ This way, my daily matcha stays dry, vibrant, and always ready to whisk without worrying about condensation 💚 This is just what works best for me😁 if you have another way to store matcha, I'd love to hear your tips too!💚🍵 #matchatips

If you aren't familiar, silica packets are the small, moisture-absorbing pouches often found in packaging for products like beef jerky to keep items dry and prevent damage from humidity.

First, she applies tape to one side of the matcha packet so it can adhere to any surface she puts it on. Then, she sticks the packet on the inside of her matcha lid.

Because she makes matcha constantly, her tin would regularly come in and out of the refrigerator. As she explains, this rapid temperature change causes condensation, which makes the matcha powder get clumped up and lose freshness.

The silica packet inside the tin combats this problem by soaking up the moisture, keeping the powder fresh.

Also, instead of storing the powder in her fridge, Whisk and Sip keeps her airtight tin at room temperature.

How it's helping

This neat little hack combats a common problem regular drinkers of matcha tea face, which is that storing the powder in a refrigerator can cause it to lose freshness after repeated use over a short timeframe.

To combat this, Whisk and Sip keeps her powder in an airtight container at room temperature with a silica packet inside.

Whether she realizes it or not, Whisk and Sip's hack also has positive environmental effects.

Silica gel packets are made of amorphous silicon dioxide, which is not biodegradable. The beads can persist for hundreds of years when tossed in landfills. The outer layer of these packets is also made from plastic, which is not biodegradable either, and will end up in landfills.

By finding an additional use for these packets and keeping them out of landfills, matcha drinkers can make a small but meaningful contribution to our environment.

And if you're looking to do more than preserve those funny little packets you find in beef jerky bags, there are more ways to reduce your waste production. Many organizations offer programs where old textiles and electronics can be recycled for in-store rewards or cash.

What everyone's saying

The comments praised this hack, with one user calling it "so smart."

"Taking notes," another added.

