Man reveals why you should never throw away silica gel packets: 'This is genius'

"You'll be so glad you have this around."

by Katie Lowe
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

"I'm a hoarder … of silica packets," began TikTok user Peter J. Clarkson (@gatorham). 

The model shared a genius way to reuse the ubiquitous silica gel packets that accompany nearly every shipped product.

The scoop

Silica gel is a porous form of silicon dioxide that acts as a desiccant, meaning it absorbs and retains moisture from the surrounding air. 

Thanks to an intricate network of microscopic pores, silica gel offers a remarkably large internal surface area, making it highly effective at capturing water molecules. 

This moisture-absorbing ability helps protect products such as electronics, leather goods, and certain foods from humidity-related damage in transit.

Peter's hack involves simply placing them in a bag of rice. Instead of throwing the packets away when unpacking boxes, they save the packets to reuse in the event of a spillage emergency.

How it's helping

"Whether it's jewelry you don't want to rust, or anything you want to make sure that moisture doesn't get in … You'll be so glad you have this around," Peter said. 

He mentioned that silica gel packets can also be used to protect tools, electronics, and clothing from damp conditions, particularly if you live in a humid environment.

This hack echoes the modern folk wisdom about using rice to draw water out of electronic devices, preventing the small packets from becoming waste in landfills.

In general, clear, colorless silica gel beads do not contain harmful chemicals that can leach into the ground in a landfill. Nevertheless, it's still better to repurpose these incredibly helpful packets when the opportunity presents itself. 

Silica gel can be reactivated and reused by gently heating it, making it a sustainable choice for moisture control.

What everyone's saying

"Smart! I like preparedness," one commenter wrote.

"Tell me you've dropped your phone into water without telling me you've dropped your phone into water," another joked.

"This is genius," said a third user.

