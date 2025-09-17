Woman shares incredible hack using empty mason jar: 'Literal game-changer'

If you've got an old mason jar lying around, you might want to hold off on tossing it in the recycling bin. One TikToker has discovered a clever way to give those jars new life — by pairing them with a popular tumbler accessory you might already own.

TikTok creator Kenni Wieskamp (@kenniwieskamp) shared a video showing how Yeti tumbler lids fit perfectly on certain mason jar cups — instantly transforming them into spill-resistant, on-the-go drink containers.

"Love these cups even more," she wrote in the caption.

The scoop

The hack is simple. Take a mason jar cup and snap on a Yeti tumbler lid — and that's it. No special tools, no complicated adjustments — just a snug, seamless fit. Wieskamp clarified in the comments that the lids don't fit all mason jars, just specific jar glasses designed with the right openings.

For those who have them, it's a game-changer. Not only does this trick make it easier to sip your favorite drink without spills, but it also lets you upcycle jars you already have at home instead of buying new tumblers.

How it's helping

For consumers, this hack saves money by reusing jars you'd otherwise toss, while extending the life and versatility of your Yeti lids. A good tumbler can cost upwards of $30, and replacement lids add even more — but this trick essentially multiplies your options for free.

Eco-wise, reusing containers helps reduce waste, keeping glass and plastic out of overflowing landfills and protecting our oceans from pollution. Simple hacks like this one are a reminder that sustainability often starts with rethinking what we already own. For another hack, try decluttering for store credit.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on Wieskamp's video were quick to test the trick for themselves.

"Literal game-changer," one person wrote.

Another joked, "me running to the kitchen to try."

Others asked for details on the jar size, with one user chiming in, "Do they fit the weck jars?"

Overall, the reaction was enthusiastic, with many people calling the hack genius and rushing to see if their jars would work.

