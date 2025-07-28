Dumpster diver stunned after finding 'high quality' items in recycling bin: 'Look what I found'

Sometimes, you'll find quite a treasure in your local recycling bin. One Reddit user discovered classic Tesla speakers that could be easily restored and made to function like new.

What happened?

In the r/ElectroBOOM subreddit, the user shared photos of the rare find, which included at least six different speakers of various sizes, along with his sleeping cat as a bonus. The speakers show they are made by Tesla, but not the Tesla you may be thinking of — Tesla was also the name of a Czech manufacturer that was founded as Elektra in 1921 and then changed its name to Tesla in 1946.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Look what I found in the ewaste bin at my local recycling centre," they titled the post.

"They are old high quality tesla speakers, one of the mids is a bit broken but i can fix it," the OP said.

"What was the model number of the cat? Looks like quite a new version," quipped another, referencing a potentially accidental upload of a cat picture with the post.

"And all those work? What a score," someone else said.

Why is e-waste concerning?

E-waste is perhaps a worse crisis than plastic pollution, as the heavy metals and chemicals leach into soil and waterways, contributing to environmental damage. The toxins are also hazardous for workers who must sift through and process items in often unsafe, informal recycling centers that lack proper infrastructure and safety regulations.

In addition, the wasted materials and metals such as gold, silver and copper contribute to billions in economic losses each year. If the metals were recycled instead of being thrown in landfills, it would save businesses money and reduce labor costs.

Is Tesla doing anything about this?

Regarding its lithium-ion batteries, a significant source of waste, the company states that it has introduced a "closed-loop" system, ensuring that none of the batteries end up in landfills and are instead recycled, according to an impact report. It also aims to recover materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel from batteries and utilize them in new production.

Furthermore, the company is working with recycling partners to boost its battery recycling capabilities.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

Many e-waste nonprofits are emerging to tackle the pollution, and scientists are giving old smartphones a new lease on life by repurposing them as mini data centers for greener data processing.

Additionally, companies such as Best Buy, Target, and Apple offer trade-in programs that allow customers to exchange their old electronics for store credit. If the items aren't eligible, they will be recycled for free. The startup Trashie is also helping with e-waste recycling with its Tech Take Back Box, which offers customers the opportunity to send in their unwanted gadgets in exchange for perks such as movie tickets and food delivery credits.

If you want to make money on your old electronics, one of the best ways to do so is to take advantage of store buyback programs or try selling them online for possibly even more.

