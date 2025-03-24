Woman shares genius hack using old sauce jar lids: 'I now never run out of lids'

"The best hack ever for my Mason jar loving self."

Finding new ways to repurpose old packages and containers can be a great way to save money, and this handy kitchen hack ensures you'll never run out of lids for your mason jars again.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, Gracie (@gracecarwile) explains that they always had loads of mason jars but never enough lids until they realized that lids from Classico sauces fit perfectly onto the jars.

"I now never run out of lids," wrote Gracie in the video caption, mentioning that an added bonus of these lids is that they perform better than the actual mason jar lids when shaking things up in the jar.

How it's helping

Repurposing containers and packaging can help you save money on food storage while breathing new life into old items. There are loads of items that can be repurposed around the house, from glass jars, milk jugs, and paper towel rolls to old textiles and wooden pallets. It is nearly always cheaper to repurpose these items than buy new ones, and you'll also be doing the planet a favor.

Consumerism is a big problem for the planet because the more stuff is purchased, the more stuff ends up in landfills, where it can take thousands of years to decompose, leaching harmful chemicals into the environment as it does. Reusing items keeps them out of the landfill, which reduces waste and cuts down on the harmful pollution these landfills produce.

If you must get rid of items, the best way to do so is to look into your local recycling programs to see what can be collected and recycled. Some items can even be donated to organizations or art projects instead of thrown away. For example, Upcycle Arts in North Carolina accepts donations of gently used art supplies to help support local artists.

You can also consider donating other gently used items, such as books, clothes, and old kitchenware, to thrift stores where they might become other people's treasures. You can even earn cash or rewards for trading in your old clothes and electronics.

What everyone's saying

The post received a lot of likes, and one commenter simply replied, "Slay."

Gracie responded to the comment, writing, "The best hack ever for my Mason jar loving self."

