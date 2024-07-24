Gardener shares 'brilliant' method to save space in the garden using old pallets: 'It's going to be so gorgeous'

"It looks awesome and love that you made it."

Looking for a way to spruce up your garden while saving money and helping the environment? Check out this clever DIY garden trellis hack that uses recycled pallets to create a stunning and sustainable garden feature.

The scoop

Austin Graf (@buzzedblooms), a gardening influencer on Instagram, shared a video demonstrating how.

"This DIY garden trellis cost $20. Took about one hour of time and used recycled pallets to make," Graf explains in the video.

When Graf first saw the pallets, he was overjoyed. "I saw these pallets and I was so excited about the pallets," he says. "I don't know if it's that reuse, recycle, repurpose in me or my inner hoarder, but every time I see a palette, I'm like, 'What can I do with this?'"

So he got to work: "I took off these side walls … Cut them down just a little bit using a hand saw because I don't have a circular saw … Painted it all up, then left these out to dry overnight … And then it was time to take this very sad, neglected, bug-eaten rose and start trellising it and training it.

"I think it looks amazing," Graf boasts.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's working

This DIY garden trellis hack offers multiple benefits for both the gardener and the environment. By using recycled pallets, you can save money on materials while also reducing waste that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Gardening itself has tons of advantages, including improving mental and physical health, providing fresh produce, and reducing the environmental impact of store-bought, mass-produced fruits and vegetables. By creating a trellis, you can maximize your garden space and support the growth of climbing plants like roses, peas, and cucumbers.

What people are saying

Graf's followers were thrilled with the DIY garden trellis idea, leaving comments like:

• "These are awesome!"

• "Great job! It looks awesome and love that you made it."

• "Looks awesome!! It's going to be so gorgeous when it fills all the space. Enjoy!"

The overwhelmingly positive response shows that people are eager to find creative, eco-friendly solutions for their gardens that don't break the bank.

So the next time you come across some recycled pallets, consider transforming them into a stunning garden trellis. Not only will you create a beautiful feature for your outdoor space, but you'll also be doing your part to help the planet by reducing waste and supporting sustainable gardening practices.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.