Mom shares genius hack using old paper towel rolls to simplify holiday cleanup: 'This is a game-changer'

It's an old tradition of untangling Christmas tree lights every year. But what if you could skip that part of the decorating process?

Luckily, Instagrammers Jeff and Lauren (@jeffandlaurenshow) have an excellent hack for storing your lights to prevent them from getting tangled.

The scoop

All you need is a used paper towel roll. Then, just insert one end of the lights through the roll. Next, wrap the lights around the roll and connect them at the other end.

Lauren said, "I wish I did this last year."

It's quick and easy to do. Lauren even gives a quick video tutorial.

How it's working

Storing your lights this way can save you time next year when it's time to decorate the tree again. The holidays are already super busy, so you don't really want to spend time untangling every light.

Sure, you can buy light storage holders, but why spend money on something when you have a perfect item you can reuse right in your home? You can repurpose many containers and packaging around your home for your storage needs. Some of those containers may even be good for storing your decorations.

Many of these items just end up in landfills when they're discarded. Cardboard is a particularly bad one. According to RoadRunner, a recycling organization, 80% of U.S. and EU products are sold with cardboard packaging, and 937 million tons of that ends up in landfills. Additionally, according to H, West Equipment, Inc., the cardboard produces a toxic gas called methane when it breaks down, which causes the planet to warm.

Reusing old cardboard can prevent it from ending up in landfills. You can also use it for gardening. Turning the cardboard into wood chips will add nutrients to the soil and protect it against weeds.

If you don't have any way of repurposing your cardboard, you should check out your recycling options. Knowing your local options can ensure items are properly recycled.

What people are saying

Instagram users were excited about this hack in the comments.

One user said, "Oh, this is a game-changer."

Several also had other suggestions for tangle-free lights.

One wrote, "Use wrapping paper rolls."

Another commented, "I just wrap around pieces of a cardboard box."

