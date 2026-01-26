Mom shares brilliant hack using old Parmesan cheese shaker lids: 'Genius'

Users were keen to try it.

Stay-at-home mom Stephanie (@stephaniea_farmwife_sahm) stumbled upon a tip that saves her lots of trouble in the kitchen and shared it with her TikTok followers.

The scoop

"Did you know that the Parmesan cheese lids fit the regular mouth Mason jars?!?" she wrote alongside a photo of the kitchen hack in action. "If not…now you do!"

This gives users the flexibility to sprinkle Mason jar contents easily and without having to unscrew the lid. It even has room for a straw if you want easy access to a beverage in the jar.

Others have used spare plastic lids to keep food fresh, as coasters, and even as embroidery assistants.

How it's helping

Besides the convenience factor, swapping lids helps save a few bucks on buying dedicated shakers.

Better still, this practice prevents unnecessary plastic waste. When sent to landfills, plastics routinely become safety threats to wildlife.

And as natural habitats are eroded, animals have found new food sources from human activity. This ends with the consumption of plastic waste, leading to clogged digestive tracts and the deaths of animals.

Eventually, these threats find their way to humans, too.

Plastics shed particles over time, and they find their way into waterways and, ultimately, human food supplies. Once ingested, microplastics create a range of health problems, including neurological and renal system issues.

Recycling is always a great option, but plastic recycling is notoriously inefficient. By simply finding clever uses for old items, it's possible to curb many negative outcomes. Avoiding the use of plastic in the first place is even better.

What everyone's saying

Users were keen to try swapping Mason jar lids for Parmesan lids.

"Wow, you're genius!" one person said.

"Love this," another replied.

