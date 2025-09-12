Expert issues warning on seemingly harmless items killing countless animals: 'The majority of fishermen seem to have no concern'

A heartbreaking report from South Africa, featuring tough-to-look-at photos, has revealed the devastating impact of fishing line waste.

What happened?

According to Daily Maverick, birding expert Hugh Chittenden has been documenting the fallout.

He's seen birds like woolly-necked storks with fishing line wrapped so tightly around their feet it cuts off circulation, leading to painful swelling and the loss of toes.

The gruesome result, often captured in Chittenden's photos, is tissue death that turns the bird's foot black. Without the use of its foot, a bird can no longer even grip a branch to roost safely.

Chittenden said, "Judging by the amount of fishing line that one sees lying around on the margins of dams and along beaches, the majority of fishermen seem to have no concern for the way they litter."

Why is this waste concerning?

It's a bigger problem than just one lake. The University of Florida calls this "ghost gear," and it's a major threat to all kinds of wildlife.

Lost and abandoned fishing equipment is one of the deadliest forms of plastic pollution for marine life. Birds, turtles, and fish get tangled up, which can lead to injury, starvation, or drowning.

While some lucky sea turtles have been saved from fishing line, many aren't. What's more, all that plastic breaks apart into smaller pieces over time, contaminating our water with tiny particles that can be ingested by fish and enter the food chain.

What's being done about waste fishing supplies?

Some fishermen are using ropeless fishing gear to protect whales. This high-tech equipment uses GPS and acoustic signals to let fishers retrieve traps without leaving miles of rope in the water.

Others are organizing dive teams to pull "ghost traps" off the ocean floor. There are even companies recycling old fishing nets into useful things like clothing and skateboards.

For the rest of us, it starts with a simple rule: pack out what you pack in. Anglers can also carry snips to cut any found line into short, unusable pieces. Taking small steps to reduce plastic use in our daily lives helps protect countless animals from the dangers of pollution.

