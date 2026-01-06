Photos from famous singer's abandoned mansion spark online debate: 'Still a wreck'

Abandoned homes, mansions, and buildings can quickly become eyesores — but they're also dangerous.

One person took to the Internet to discuss an abandoned, derelict mansion in the Hollywood Hills that Mary J. Blige once leased. The sleek mansion, with a pool and well-kept landscaping, has now become a playground for graffiti artists and vandals.

Calling out "McMansions" has long been a favorite pastime of people online. From estates with excessively large lawns to the most expensive private residence in the world, people have a lot to say.

In a Reddit post on the r/abandoned subreddit, the original poster shared photos of the abandoned mansion. At first, the house's exterior looked clean and new. In the second image, it's covered in graffiti, the pool was empty, the windows were smashed, and all the plants are dead.

Photo Credit: Reddit



In a write-up about the mansion that the poster linked in the caption, PriceyPads.com explained that the four-level home was built in the early 2000s. It had a media room, yoga studio, and a 1,250-square-foot garage.

PriceyPads.com included pictures from Zillow showing the home's high-end finishes. It also added recent images that highlighted graffiti, broken cabinets, and abandoned furniture.

In an NBC Los Angeles report, L.A. Councilmember Nithya Raman's office said: "This is a public safety issue with serious consequences for both neighbors and the surrounding community."

Several reports have also stated that the abandoned home has attracted squatters. Neighbors have been concerned about potential violence, per USA Today, including one incident where a squatter attacked a neighbor.

Unfortunately, these homes can also have a significant environmental impact. For example, one study found that abandoned buildings could contaminate water, pollute soil, and release toxic and air-polluting gases.

People in the comment section had plenty to say about the abandoned home.

One Reddit user wrote: "The guy who owns this [currently] owns a second trashed and abandoned mansion, according to this article by NBC News."

"I walk by this property once a week. It is completely painted white now. No graffiti … windows repaired. It is still a wreck, but nothing like it was last year," another person added.

A third commenter said: "No matter how much money you have you cannot buy good taste."

