Photos of former MLB player's abandoned 60,000-square-foot mansion spark backlash: 'No one needs this'

An unfinished mansion tied to retired MLB pitcher Cole Hamels is stirring up major conversation in the r/McMansionHell subreddit. For many, the jaw-dropping scale of the project raises more questions than admiration.

The home clocks in at more than 60,000 square feet and sits on 104 acres overlooking Table Rock Lake in the Ozarks. With 19 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and over 1,700 feet of shoreline, even the listing photos seem overwhelmed by the scale.

Not to mention, the OP shared the home in a foreclosure thread, sparking not only talk about what it takes to build these houses, but what it means to maintain them.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The size of the home, roughly 30 times larger than the average U.S. house, struck many as a symbol of excess at a time when housing costs continue to skyrocket.

Oversized homes often require far more resources to heat, cool, and build, especially when they include high ceilings or sprawling layouts. That can drive up pollution and long-term maintenance, even when only a few people actually live in the space.

On the other hand, smaller, thoughtfully designed homes like tiny houses use space more intentionally. This cuts costs and lightens the load on local environments.

The conversation around the mansion really comes down to how we use land and materials, and how much space people genuinely need. Users couldn't help but marvel at the extreme nature of the listing:

As one commenter put it: "No one needs this much house."

Another added, "Why do people want homes that size, you're never gonna even want to walk that far to go get something from the other side of the house!"

A third replied: "Seriously, it sounds like an absolute nightmare. Imagine getting in bed and then remembering you left your glass of water in the kitchen, 20 rooms down the hall."

