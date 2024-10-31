Shopper surprised after discovering value of unassuming cookware bought from thrift store: 'I didn't know until I got home'

A thrift shopper recently dropped jaws online after discovering a highly coveted piece of quality cookware.

The shopper shared pictures of their find, a Borough Furnace Dutch oven in pristine condition, in Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls community. However, they had no clue just how fortuitous their purchase was until they did a quick internet search of the brand.

"I just needed a Dutch oven and felt fortunate to find one. I didn't know until I got home," the user wrote in the caption after learning about the luxury kitchenware brand. "Pretty lucky I guess."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Lucky is an understatement, considering the shopper spent only $40 for the oven, which sells for $325 on Borough Furnace's website when it's not sold out.









Thrift shopping is almost always a cheaper alternative to purchasing brand-new goods. From unique, Tiffany-style lamps for $15 apiece and basically new Bose headphones for just over $5, you'd be surprised by the deals secondhand shoppers find on basically new goods.

Secondhand shopping isn't just lighter on your wallet — it's healthier for the planet, too. Secondhand or thrift shopping helps to keep perfectly functional and often good or excellent quality items from wasting away in landfills, and with 2.12 billion tons of waste entering the world's dumps every year, every item adds up.

Luckily, thrift shopping is becoming more popular, with ThredUp predicting that the secondhand market will experience a twofold increase by 2027, soaring to a value of $350 billion. Not to mention that Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls is one of the most popular forums on the website, with a spot in the top 1% of Reddit communities by size thanks to its 3.7 million plus members.

Back on OP's Reddit thread, users affirmed that the thrifter had made a spectacular find.

"Great score!!" wrote one person.

"I can tell she will make many nice meals for you!" said another.

Others didn't even try to hide their jealousy.

"I've been [lusting] after borough furnace for years and here you find one at a thrift store," lamented one user. "JEALOUS."

