Gardener uncovers powerful pest solution after planting ordinary flower: 'I'm actually in shock'

Florida gardener Jerra (@jerrasgarden) seems to have cracked the code on keeping problematic bugs away from her tomato plants, and it doesn't involve pesticides or nasty chemicals.

The scoop

"I'm actually in shock because I'm in Florida, and worms are a constant issue," Jerra said after explaining what she tried.

Jerra planted marigolds at the base of her tomatoes and no longer had a hornworm problem. She also increased sun cover in her garden, which may have contributed to fewer larvae.

How it's helping

Hornworms are common in Florida and are actually the caterpillar stage of what turns into a hawk moth. They are remarkable for their ability to hover mid-flight, which often causes them to be mistaken for hummingbirds when they feed on flower nectar.

Marigolds are well known for repelling pests, including aphids, mosquitoes, blackflies, and nematodes.

Botanist Lotte Berendsen told The Spruce that the key to this repelling power is the marigold's strong scent. Additionally, the roots of marigolds release a chemical called alpha-terthienyl, which is highly toxic to underground pests such as nematodes.

Other experts suggest planting dill, parsley, or cilantro to attract wasps, which can take care of hornworms by laying eggs in them.

Using all-natural pest control ensures that the food you grow won't be contaminated with chemicals that you could ingest. Keeping vegetable garden yields high also means you spend less money at the grocery store on produce.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were happy to chime in with other beneficial plant pairings that can protect tomatoes.

"I planted basil and marigolds under all my tomatoes. No worms so far, I'm in Florida as well," said one TikToker.

"I use chives everywhere—close to carrots — and in planters around my garden—rosemary also wards pests away," said another.

